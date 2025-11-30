US President Donald Trump on Saturday declared Venezuela's airspace to be closed.

In a social media post, Trump wrote, "To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said his country "denounces and condemns the colonialist threat" Trump made, insisting that it is "incompatible with the most fundamental principles of International Law."

Trump's announcement follows a warning by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) citing increased military activity and deteriorating security conditions in the region.

Earlier this week, Venezuela's government banned six international airlines accused of joining "actions of state terrorism" allegedly promoted by the US government.