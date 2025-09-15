Over the past six months, hundreds of terrorists from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization have been eliminated as part of IDF operations in the Gaza Strip, the IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) announced this evening (Monday).

"The IDF and the ISA, led by the Southern Command and in cooperation with the Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Air Force, continue to strike terrorists and military infrastructure of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," the IDF stated. "Following intelligence analysis, it can now be revealed that 21 key terrorists from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization were eliminated by the IDF and the ISA."

Commanders of arrays, units, and sectors:

* Responsible for military armament in northern Gaza - Mohammad Radwan Ramadan Mushtaha

* Responsible for the sniper array in the Khan Younis Brigade - Amir al-Shaam Faiz Wadi

* Battalion commander, responsible for the artillery sector in Rafah - Jamal Mahmoud Salem Ma’amar

* Sector commander in the Gaza Brigade - Fazel Zakariya Ahmad Abu al-Ata

* Commander of the eastern sector in Khan Younis - Abdallah Ibrahim Mohammad Abu-Tir

* Commander of the eastern sector in northern Gaza - Wa’am Hassan Jamil Abu-Hajaj

* Commander of the Yibna sector in Rafah - Samir Suleiman Ali Abu-Shaweesh

Terrorist operatives with knowledge on weapons production:

* Mansour Mahmoud Mohammad Salah

* Ahmad Ziyad Qasem Qadi

* Terrorist Fuad Shaker Diab Ghanam

* Khaled Mousa Ramadan Bana

* Saeed Samir Nimer Masharawi

Terrorists who executed terror operations against IDF troops:

* Head of sniper squads - Ihab Bassam Yousef Abu al-Kheir

* Deputy commander of the eastern sector in Rafah - Yousef Saleh Younes Kassab

* Deputy commander of the Beit Hanoun sector in northern Gaza - Murad Nasser Mousa Abu Jarad

"The IDF and the ISA will continue to act decisively against all terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," the military stated.