IDF soldiers on Friday eliminated a terrorist who threw a suspicious object towards them near the Palestinian Arab village of Burin in Samaria.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, a terrorist arrived at a military checkpoint near Burin and threw a suspicious object toward IDF troops who were operating in the area.

“The terrorist did not comply with the forces' instructions, leading them to initiate a suspect apprehension procedure, which included firing to neutralize the threat, resulting in the terrorist's elimination,” it added.

There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.

Over the past week, IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police forces operated in dozens of villages throughout Judea and Samaria and arrested 70 wanted individuals.

During the operation, 19 weapons were confiscated, including 13 long weapons, 5 pistols, and a Carlo-type weapon, and several explosive devices were destroyed.

In the village of Seida, a key Hamas terrorist who was planning an explosive device attack against Israeli civilians was arrested under the direction of the Shin Bet. In the village of Qabatia, several terrorists were arrested and an improvised explosive device was destroyed.

The arrested individuals and the confiscated weapons were transferred to the Shin Bet and the Israel Police.

