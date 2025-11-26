IDF soldiers in the Commando Brigade, the Samaria Regional Brigade, and the Menashe Regional Brigade, along with the Shin Bet and Israel Border Police, began operating early Wednesday morning as part of a broad counterterrorism operation in the area of northern Samaria, following a preliminary intelligence identification of attempts to establish terrorist strongholds and construction of terror infrastructures in the area.

As the operation began, and prior to the entry of the forces into the area of the operation, the IAF struck in order to isolate and contain the area.

Following the strikes, the security forces began to operate and search in dozens of structures and questioned suspects in the area. In one of the searches, an observational control room was located, and terror funds were confiscated.

The operation began following an IDF, Israel Police, and ISA activity in which three terrorists who took part in terror attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians were eliminated.

The IDF and Shin Bet stated that their forces will "continue to proactively operate in order to prevent the establishment of terrorism in the area and to thwart any threat against Israeli civilians."