Google co-founder Sergey Brin called the United Nations "transparently antisemitic" after the UN published a report listing companies it accuses of profiting from the alleged "genocide" it claims Israel is committing in the Gaza Strip, the Washington Post reported.

Brin made the statement in a post to employees of Google DeepMind AI division on Saturday, writing: “With all due respect, throwing around the term genocide in relation to Gaza is deeply offensive to many Jewish people who have suffered actual genocides. I would also be careful citing transparently antisemitic organizations like the UN in relation to these issues."

The UN report was written by Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, a frequent critic of Israel who has been credibly accused of antisemitism for her extreme statements.

Albanese's anti-Israel bias was first exposed in 2022, in the form of antisemitic posts she made on social media, in which she claimed that the “Jewish lobby” controls the US.

In December 2023, Albanese called a demand that Hamas release the 251 hostages it kidnapped on October 7, including small children and a baby, "unacceptable." She has never called for the release of the hostages, 50 of whom continue to be held in Gaza. She has, however, called for the release of a Gaza hospital director who was arrested on suspicion of being a Hamas leader.

In May, Google finalized a deal to purchase Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz for $30 billion, which became Google's largest acquisition and the largest exit in Israeli hi-tech history.