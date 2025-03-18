Tech giant Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. has finalized the approximately $30 billion purchase of Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz which was created by Assaf Rappaport.

This is Google's largest acquisition and the largest exit in Israeli hi-tech history.

Wiz, which was founded five years ago, is considered one of the fastest-growing cloud security companies and provides advanced security solutions to international companies and organizations.

Wiz's new technology searches the cloud using APIs and deeply analyzes all resources, including network configuration, access permissions, and possible vulnerabilities. In addition, the platform inspects the app and program level and locates breaches and weaknesses.