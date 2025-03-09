Antitrust expert Professor David Gilo told 103FM about the Trump administration's demand that courts to break up Gooogle.

The demand was initiated under the Biden administration, but renewed after Trump took office.

"Google has become a very powerful player, holding 90% of the search market, which is dangerous," Gilo explained, adding: "If they force Google to sell Chrome, it could become more objective - it could allow Bing, for example, to appear on its search engine."

However, Gilo expressed doubt about the success of such a move, claiming that "Europe has taken tougher actions against Google, and studies have shown that it didn’t have an impact and Google maintained its power.".