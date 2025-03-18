Tech giant Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., is once again in negotiations to acquire Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz—this time for approximately $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the report, a deal could be finalized soon, though no official confirmation has been made.

Spokespersons for both Alphabet and Wiz have not yet responded to requests for comment.

This marks the second time that Alphabet has pursued a takeover of Wiz. In July, the cybersecurity firm rejected a buyout offer of up to $23 billion, opting instead to continue with its plans for an initial public offering.

The decision was seen as a setback for Google, which is striving to close the gap with cloud computing rivals Microsoft and Amazon.