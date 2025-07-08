The Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is due to resume its operations to Israeli airports sooner than expected.

The company announced that on August 8, it will restart flights from Ben Gurion Airport, initially to Larnaca and Budapest. Ticket sales for these flights will open tomorrow (Wednesday), and the company is expected to expand its destinations further.

Wizz Air, along with all foreign airlines, suspended its flights to Israel following the closure of Israel’s airspace on June 13, when the war between Israel and Iran broke out.

The fighting lasted for 12 days and ended with a ceasefire brokered by the US, but many airlines have kept the suspension in place until September 15.

Yesterday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted all restrictions on flights to Israel. The agency had imposed these restrictions in April due to security concerns, following missile fire from Iran and the landing of a Houthi missile at Ben Gurion Airport.

Lufthansa Group is expected to resume its flights to Israel on August 1. British Airways and Italian ITA Airways are also expected to resume their operations after a prolonged pause.