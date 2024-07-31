The US State Department raised its travel advisory level to 4, the highest level, on Wednesday after Israel eliminated Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr.

The State Department stated: "Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel. If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate. The US Embassy strongly encourages US citizens who are already in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and/or in refugee settlements to depart.

"Since October 8, Hezbollah has conducted attacks against Israel that have escalated in recent weeks, culminating in a July 27 rocket attack on Majdal Shams, a town in the Golan Heights, which killed 12 children. This strike has increased the risk of further escalation between Hizballah and Israel," it added.

At the same time, due to the tensions, American carriers Delta Airlines and United Airlines announced the cancelation of all flights to Israel starting tonight. At the moment, Delta's flights are canceled until the end of the week, while United's are canceled until August 6th.

British Airways has also canceled its flights from Thursday.