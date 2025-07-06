An IDF investigation published this morning (Sunday) reveals that the incident in which Sergeant Assaf Zamir was killed and four other soldiers were injured was not caused by an anti-tank missile, as initially reported, but by an explosive device placed by a terrorist near the tank. The terrorist fled the scene after placing the device.

The incident occurred last Friday during an operation by Battalion 53 in the Khan Younis area, as part of the battle in Operation Swords of Iron. The force was in the midst of an attack when the terrorist placed the explosive, which directly hit the tank crew.

As a result of the explosion, Sergeant Asaf Zamir was killed, and three of his crew members were injured. The platoon commander immediately arrived to evacuate the soldiers from the area and was injured himself by shrapnel.

An IDF spokesperson updated that shortly after the incident, the fire control unit of the Golani Brigade directed IDF aircraft to the target, and the Air Force attacked and quickly eliminated some of the terrorists involved in placing the explosive.

Dimona Mayor Benny Biton eulogized Sergeant Zamir, writing, "The city bows its head. Assaf, son of Yarden and Miri Zamir, from the extended Zamir family, military and security personnel, grandson of the legendary police officer Zamir, brother to Rotem and Gefen, was a young man of grace, quiet, and modesty with great respect for others. Assaf always loved to help anyone in need, graduated with great distinction from Zinman High School, and was beloved and respected by all his relatives."

Biton added, "This is a tough blow for the city, and we are all in mourning."

Zamir's father, Yarden, previously served as an officer in the Border Police, and his grandfather, Shlomo, was a legendary policeman in Dimona. On Israel's 38th Independence Day, in 1986, Senior Sergeant Shlomo Zamir, z"l, from Dimona, was selected to light a torch at the state Independence Day ceremony at Mount Herzl.