The IDF announced on Thursday that Corporal Ermias Bahata, aged 18, from Maale Adumim, a trainee at the Logistics Corps training base, collapsed and passed away on a base in southern Israel.

The circumstances of his death are currently under review, and a medical inquiry is being conducted.

Following the incident, an investigation by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division was opened. After its completion, the findings will be transferred for review by the Military General Advocate.

The Head of the Technological and Logistics Directorate, Major General Rami Abudraham, instructed the establishment of a team of experts, led by a Brigadier General.

He was promoted from the rank of Private to the rank of Corporal following his death.

The IDF expresses its condolences to the family and will continue to support them.