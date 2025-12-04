Thomas Adzgauskas, a former officer in the Givati Brigade who fought in the battle of Kfar Aza on October 7th, passed away on Wednesday under tragic circumstances. His body was found in Ad Halom Park in Ashdod.

Adzgauskas was discharged from the IDF in April 2024 due to mental trauma he suffered after fighting in Gaza.

Lately, he was in the process of being recognized as a disabled veteran by the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Department and was receiving psychological and psychiatric treatment.

In the days leading up to his death, Adzgauskas wrote a letter in which he described the mental difficulties he had been going through since the October 7th Massacre.

Among other things, he wrote: 'Since October 7th, I am not the same person. I feel like my life was taken from me. I tried to be tough, I tried to go on, but I feel that I lost this battle. I love you, but I can't continue this way."