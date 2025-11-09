הרמטכ"ל נפגש עם משפחת גולדין דובר צה"ל

The IDF published footage from the meeting between IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and the family of Lt. Hadar Goldin on Saturday, before his body was returned to Israel.

Zamir was accompanied by the Chief Personnel Officer and Head of the IDF Casualties Department, BG Edna Ilya, along with other commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff met with the family of fallen and abducted soldier, Lt. Hadar Goldin, to review the extensive efforts undertaken over the years to bring him home, and emphasized the IDF’s commitment to continue working toward the return of all fallen soldiers held in captivity.