Hundreds have come out so far to pay final respects to Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, who fell and was abducted during the Battle of Rafah in 2014, and was finally returned to Israel for burial this week

The funeral will begin at 10:00 at the Kfar Saba Military Cemetery and will be conducted by the IDF with full military honors.

Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Sa’ar said, “There are moments that words cannot describe. After 11 years of waiting, pain, and hope, Lt. Hadar Goldin, of blessed memory, is being laid to rest in his beloved homeland and in the city of Kfar Saba. This morning, all of Israel accompanies Hadar with Israeli flags on his final journey. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, and we will continue to embrace and support them even in these difficult hours.”

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and the Commander of the Givati Brigade, Colonel Netanel Shamaka, will address the funeral. Goldin will also be eulogized by his parents, Simcha and Leah, his sister, Ayelet, his brothers Hemi and Tzur, and his fiancée Edna Sarusi.

Singer-songwriter Idan Amedi, who is a close friend of the family, is expected to perform a special song and may even speak.

The Goldin family requested that this day be dedicated to Hadar’s memory, in the spirit of his unifying, humble, and optimistic legacy, and that political discourse around the event be avoided.