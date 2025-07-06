Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, is facing intense backlash after sharing a controversial video mocking the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. the New York Post. The video, “Hey Hannukah,” was originally posted by the Geeta Brothers Duet Group in 2015, and depicts two Indian men in wigs dancing with a menorah and playing with dreidels in a comedic fashion to Punjabi-style music.

Mamdani shared the video on the third night of Hanukkah in 2024 in a post wishing Jews a happy Hanukkah.

The StopAntisemitism movement reported on the video shared by Mamdani yesterday (Saturday), writing: “Zohran Mamdani posts Indian men cosplaying Jews, spinning dreidels and lighting the menorah. Our holidays and traditions are sacred and not for your comedic pleasure _ZohranKMamdani — this is sick.”

Mamdani has faced accusations of antisemitism over his positions on Israel, including his support for the phrase "globalize the Intifada," a phrase widely believed to be a call for violence against Jews around the world.

Last week, it was reported that Mamdani revealed in 2020 that the issue of "Palestine" is what got him into politics rather than the concerns of New Yorkers.

Mamdani's victory in the Democratic primaries has raised fears in New York's Jewish community over his extreme anti-Israel policies. Mamdani condemned Israel less than two days after the October 7 massacre committed by Hamas, before Israel had begun its retaliation for the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. He also refused to support legislation condemning the Holocaust