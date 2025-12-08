During his ongoing visit to New York, Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the Biennial National Assembly of the American Zionist Movement, a forum of over 50 Jewish organizations based in the United States. In his remarks, President Herzog spoke of the importance of the global fight against antisemitism, recent developments affecting the Jewish community in New York, and the ongoing challenges facing the State of Israel.

President Herzog stated that he was “extremely disturbed” by the rise of antisemitism in the United States today. “Antisemitism has never been so apparent in the public discourse,” he said, “and it comes with hate from both the left and right.” As a Jewish leader, President Herzog affirmed that “no Jew should be harassed anywhere in the world because of his or her faith.” To respond to this surge in hatred, he said “We have to fight together, with all the legal tools we have, to combat antisemitism and explain our case that the only nation state of the Jewish people is protecting the free world and is a beacon of tikkun olam to the entire world.”

Noting that New York is home to the largest Jewish community outside of Israel, President Herzog said that there is now “a mayor-elect who shows utter contempt to the nation state of the Jewish people.” Addressing reactions to the protests outside an Aliyah event at a Manhattan synagogue, President Herzog affirmed the importance of the right to freedom of religion, underscoring that “Jews have prayed three times a day for hundreds of years and thousands of years to Jerusalem, and we yearn to go back to Jerusalem-this is a basic tenet of Judaism.” “The fact that a mayor-elect, an elected official, speaks in contempt about this whole idea, which is part and parcel of all of us here and the great Zionist movement, worries me a lot.”

President Herzog also issued a strong refutation of the genocide claims made against Israel. “Israel is a law-abiding nation. The law is part of our DNA,” he remarked. “Our guidelines are the rules of international humanitarian law. Our sons and daughters went to fight in order to defend our people and operate according to the rules.” President Herzog added that “if we make mistakes, we also expose them and deal with them.” “Israel was never operating in any genocidal form. On the contrary, we supplied humanitarian aid from day one. I was extremely active on this. We care for the pain of the people in Gaza. We care, and I still care very much, for their future,” he concluded.

Reflecting on the resilience of Israeli society after October 7th, President Herzog said, “We're a very strong, resilient nation which carries a scar of agony from generation to generation, and in this generation, we are carrying the scar of the pain and agony of October 7th and onwards.”

On the Iranian threat facing Israel, President Herzog stated that “Iran is trying to regroup and continue the battle against Israel big time with all of their capabilities.” He added, “They want to get to the bomb. They want to advance their terror agencies. We follow this closely. We see what they're trying to do in Lebanon. We see what they're trying to do elsewhere. We should not be naive for a moment.”