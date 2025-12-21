Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he plans to visit New York City "soon" despite mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's vow to arrest him, the New York Post reported.

Brooklyn Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, in a move the Post stated was meant to "troll" Mamdani, had invited Netanyahu to visit New York on January 1, 2026, the day Mamdani takes office.

Netanyahu thanked Vernikov for her "very kind" invitation and wrote in response: “Even though I won’t be able to make it on that day, I assure you that I will visit New York soon. And I’d very much like to see you at that time."

Mamdani, who has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, has vowed to arrest Netanyahu if he visits New York City, citing the arrest warrant that was issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In September, Mamdani stated: "I think that our city should uphold the warrants that the International Criminal Court issues, whether for Benjamin Netanyahu or Vladimir Putin. Also, I am not Donald Trump. I will follow the laws as they are, not bend them to my will. We will pursue every legal avenue to make sure that accountability is present."

US officials, including the Trump Administration and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, have warned that the mayor of New York does not have the authority to arrest foreign leaders and that doing so would violate US federal law.

Netanyahu has dismissed Mamdani's threats to arrest him, telling the New York Times, "Yes, of course I will [come to New York]," and telling Australian journalist Ein Molan that he is "not afraid" of Mamdani.