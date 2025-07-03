The Reuters news agency reported this evening (Thursday), citing an Israeli source, that preparations are underway for the approval of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. According to the report, Israel expects to receive a response from the Hamas terrorist organization by tomorrow.

If the response is positive, an Israeli delegation will join indirect talks to promote the agreement.

Netanyahu will convene the limited cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem this evening to discuss the hostage deal and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The New York Times reported last night that the deal with the terrorist organization Hamas will include the release of 10 living hostages, along with the transfer of 18 bodies, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

An Israeli source and a source close to Hamas, cited in the report, said that the release of the hostages and the transfer of the bodies will occur in five stages over 60 days of the ceasefire.

This is a significant change from the American proposal presented in May, which stipulated that all hostages would be released by the seventh day of the ceasefire.

According to the framework, Hamas is required to refrain from conducting "release ceremonies" with media coverage, as it did during the release of hostages in the ceasefire earlier this year, which garnered international condemnation.

Three Israeli sources said that the new attempt essentially includes a proposal to provide guarantees to Hamas that the ceasefire will lead to the end of the war.

According to the report, the terrorist organization is expected to submit its response to the mediators before Friday evening.

It should be noted that according to these guarantees, US President Donald Trump will be the one to announce the agreement if both sides approve it, and he will also serve as the "guarantor and sponsor of the agreement’s implementation." On the other hand, another source close to Hamas claimed that there are no significant changes in the new proposal, but rather minor changes from the latest proposal by Witkoff.

The text includes a commitment from the mediators to prevent the renewal of hostilities as long as the talks continue, as well as guarantees for opening negotiations during a 60-day ceasefire with the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire and a complete, gradual Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.