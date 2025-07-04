A source from Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations told the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya channel that Hamas is expected to deliver its response to the ceasefire proposal this evening. According to the source, there is broad support among the various terrorist organizations for a temporary 60-day ceasefire, during which negotiations will take place regarding the end of the fighting and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

The source added that all terrorist organizations have shown principal support for a ceasefire as a first step that will last for 60 days.

During this period, negotiations are expected to take place for long-term arrangements, including the cessation of hostilities and the complete withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from Gaza.

The source further mentioned that there is a general consensus among the terrorist organizations regarding the need for a ceasefire to allow for the "settlement of the internal situation" in the Gaza Strip.

However, the final decision on whether to accept the proposal is up to Hamas' leadership. According to the source, Hamas may agree to the proposal, pending some unresolved technical issues.

Earlier, sources within Hamas told the Saudi Alsharq channel that the organization is showing flexibility regarding the cessation of weapon smuggling and even possibly the temporary exile of commanders as part of a comprehensive deal for a Gaza ceasefire.

According to the sources, while the recent discussions did not explicitly address issues of disarmament or the exile of senior officials, there is "flexibility" from the organization regarding the weapons issue.

Additionally, it was reported that the organization may agree to a temporary and limited exile for a symbolic group of commanders, but only if it helps achieve a comprehensive deal to end the fighting.

According to the report, Arab and Western officials are holding talks with Hamas in an effort to promote the end of the war.