The Mossad Farsi page on X (formerly Twitter) has revealed the supposed identity of the new commander of the Iranian military's unified combatant command headquarters, known as Khatam-al Anbiya.

The previous two commanders of the headquarters, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid and Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, were eliminated in Israeli strikes within four days of each other.

In a post on Tuesday evening, the page noted that the IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency announced that the regime would not disclose the name of the new commander to protect him. However, it affirmed that "we know exactly what his name is and we are well acquainted with him," adding: "Unfortunately, such basic information is hidden from the people of Iran."

The post ends by asking followers to send their guesses about his name.

On Wednesday morning, the page shared one of the responses to the post, writing that the comment's author was the "lucky winner who managed to uncover the name," adding: "Please contact us privately to claim your prize."

The commenter, exiled Iranian journalist ‌Behnam Gholipour, wrote that the new commander is Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi.

Aliabadi, a known Iranian commander who has served in various government and military positions since the 1979 revolution, previously served as deputy coordinator of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff.

While it has not been officially confirmed that the"Mossad Farsi" page is truly tied to the Israeli spy agency, senior Israeli commentators have noted that the Mossad has not denied operating the account. Several days after Operation Rising Lion concluded, the page extended an offer of free telemedicine to Iranian citizens.

In a later post, it warned Iranian citizens to avoid IRGC personnel, bases, and vehicles. In yet another post, it dispelled rumors that IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani is a Mossad agent.