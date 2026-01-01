An Iranian man published a video message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asking for the Israeli leader's support as Iranians take to the streets to protest against the Ayatollah's regime.

"The Iranian people stood by Israel for two years, risking our lives, while most of the world was against you. We cried with you, we protested with you," the man said.

"You promised to stand by us and help us, you called on Iran to take to the streets. Well, Iran is on the streets. Will you keep your promise and help us?" he asked of Netanyahu.

The current wave of protests began after a dramatic drop in the value of the Iranian rial earlier this week, which traded at an unprecedented low of 1,445,000 rials to the US dollar - compared to about 862,000 rials to the dollar just a year prior.

On Monday, the Mossad's official Farsi language X account published a call for Iranians to join the protests and even hinted at its presence at the location.

"Come together to the streets. It's time. We are with you - not just from afar and in words. We are with you on the ground as well," the post read.