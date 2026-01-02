As anti-regime protests entered their sixth day in Iran, a video posted online shows mourners at a funeral for a protester chasing regime forces away.

According to a witness cited by Iran International, forces from the Basij paramilitary and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps were initially deployed at the funeral of Amirhessam Khodayarifard, a protester killed in Kuhdasht. However, mourners quickly chased them away with stones and chants.

At the same time, Iran International reported that Iranian security forces shot another protester dead during protests on Thursday in the city of Lordegan, identifying him as 22-year-old Ahmad Jalil. According to Iran International, citing sources close to the family, agents from the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps have summoned the victim's relatives to the governor’s office, threatening not to release his body unless they give an interview blaming protesters for his death.

The report also stated that authorities have attempted to pressure and financially coerce families of those killed in recent protests, in an effort to suppress accountability and control public narratives around the deaths.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Friday against shooting at protesters, writing on Truth Social: "If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go."