Opposition leader Yair Lapid and former prime minister Naftali Bennett were not informed in advance of former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot's intention to register a party, Kan Reshet Bet reported this morning (Wednesday).

Both party leaders are very interested in a union with Eisenkot on the assumption that any party running with him would become the largest in the bloc opposing the government and would attract mandates from swing voters.

Eisenkot has not yet decided on collaborations and has met with all representatives of the bloc. In recent days he said, "The contacts between party leaders and key figures are much more than what is reflected in the media. There is a very deep commitment to present an experienced and very serious alternative that includes two former prime ministers, people who served in two or three ministerial posts, people of integrity who want to make a profound change in Israeli society."

Last night Eisenkot announced the establishment of the party Yashar and presented a list of 120 founders of the party.

Among the founders alongside Eisenkot are Nir Zohar, president of Wix and a tech entrepreneur; Prof. Emeritus Manno Trajtenberg, a world-renowned economics expert; Col. (res.) Matan Kahana, former Minister of Religious Services; Yoav Horowitz, former director-general of the Prime Minister's Office and a close associate of Netanyahu; Inbar Giti-Harush, former CEO of "Acharai!" and an official at the Defense Ministry; as well as Maj. Gen. (res.) Prof. Yishai Bar and Maj. Gen. (res.) and former MK Tal Russo.

He said, "The party will work for repair, healing and hope for Israeli society", and "will place the security and national interests of the State of Israel above any other consideration."