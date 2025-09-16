Former IDF Chief of Staff and Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot announced on Tuesday that he has set up a new political party, which bears the name "Yashar! With Eisenkot" , which according to him is a "personal and national order - to be worthy."

Eisenkot’s new party includes former Netanyahu aide Yoav Horowitz, ex-minister Matan Kahana, retired generals Tal Rousso and Yishai Bar, economist Manuel Trajtenberg, Wix president Nir Zohar, filmmaker Yariv Mozer, Attorney Inbar Yehezkeli, a social activist and senior policy advisor in the fields of education and welfare; and Shir Siegal, born in Kfar Aza, daughter of Keith and Aviva and an activist for the release of the hostages and the promotion of mutual responsibility in society.

Eisenkot emphasized that the party "will work for correction, healing and hope for Israeli society. The party will place the security and national interests of the State of Israel above all other considerations, will establish a broad governmental alternative and will form the basis for additional unions, all out of a desire to ensure the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish, democratic and strong power in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence."

He added, "The citizens of Israel deserve leadership that will serve the public with integrity and out of a deep commitment to our common future, to Israel’s prosperity as a model society in the eyes of its citizens, and in the eyes of the world."