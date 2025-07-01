The Supreme Court will hear this morning (Tuesday) petitions concerning the appointment procedure of the head of the ISA.

Among the most hotly contested parts of the process is the intention of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appoint the Major General David Zini to the position despite objections from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The Attorney General has claimed that since the ISA is involved in the Qatar-Gate investigation, any attempt by the Prime Minister to involve himself in the affairs of the ISA constitutes a conflict of interest and and illegitimate interference in the investigation.

The panel of judges who will hear the petitions are Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Yitzhak Amit, and Justices Alex Stein and Gila Canfy-Steinitz. The hearing will be broadcast live on the websites of the Supreme Court, Israel's Judicial branch, and on the YouTube channel of the Judicial branch spokesman.