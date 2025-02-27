Supreme Court president Yitzhak Amit has faced unusual resistance from other highly placed officials. Justice Minister Yariv Levin refused to recognize his appointment, and Prime Minister Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Amit Ohana, representing Israel's legislative and executive branches, refused to attend his inauguration. What made Amit the subject of such unusual opposition - and will it lead to a governmental crisis?

Background

The controversy began when Amit's predecessor, Esther Hayut, left the position. Uri Vogelman was to have taken the position next, but declined on account of his age - had he accepted, his term in office would have been exceptionally short at less than a year before the mandated retirement at age 70. He instead became the acting President of the Supreme Court until a permanent one could be appointed by Israel's judicial appointment committee.

In accordance with the seniority system practiced in the Supreme Court, the judge with the longest tenure is appointed President of the Supreme Court. Accordingly, Justice Uzi Fogelman was to have been appointed to this position upon the retirement of Esther Hayut, but he announced that he would not run for the position because, if elected, his term as president would be the shortest possible – less than a year. In this situation, Amit was expected to be appointed President of the Supreme Court after the retirement of the President of the Supreme Court on October 16, 2023, and to hold the position until his expected retirement on October 20, 2028, but since the Committee for the Appointment of Judges did not discuss his appointment as President, Fogelman served as Acting President, and with his retirement, in October 2024, Amit became Acting President, being the senior judge.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin disagreed with Amit's leadership of the Supreme Court. As part of the ongoing controversy between Levin and the legal system that has surrounded Israel's judicial reform, he refused to convene the judicial selection committee, preventing Amit from formally taking the position of President.

The delay was exacerbated by the October 7th massacre and the Swords of Iron War, during which emergency measures were in effect that allowed the judicial system to delay an essential service significantly beyond what is normally permitted.

In late 2024, following public petitions and pressure from the Attorney General, the Supreme Court ruled that Levin was required to convene the committee, and Amit was elected as President. Levin and others opposing Amit boycotted the meeting.

Conflict Of Interest

As early as 2023, Amit was accused of ruling in conflict of interest in cases regarding construction violations in his home. Levin demanded that Amit withdraw his candidacy due to the allegations. When Amit refused, Levin sought to cancel the meeting. The committee refused, and the Supreme Court ruled that the committee did not have to comply with Levin's instructions.

Amit himself claimed that the allegations were part of a campaign to discredit him, and wrote a letter to the Attorney General explaining his side of the story. A subsequent investigation by the Attorney General and Israel Police did not find evidence of criminal conduct.

Inauguration

Amit was sworn in as President in February 2025. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker of the Knesset Amit Ohana boycotted the ceremony. Justice Minister Yariv Levin, along with members of right-wing parties in Israel, refused to recognize Amit's authority, with some right-wing movements beginning protests outside his home.

President Isaac Herzog denounced the boycotts in a speech at Amit's inaugural ceremony.

Implications

Levin has announced he will not cooperate with Amit in any way. His refusal to recognize Amit could bring about a constitutional crisis in Israel, as Supreme Court rulings will be left unenforceable without the executive functions of the Justice Ministry.

The most likely place for such repercussions to be felt is Israel's High Court of Justice system, in which civilians can bring a case to the Supreme Court without going through the lower courts. Such cases are frequently used for pressing matters such as preventing demolitions of Israeli construction or nullifying administrative arrests.

Without the Justice Ministry to carry out the orders, the court's rulings could conceivably lead to multiple miscarriages of justice until the two powers reach an agreement.