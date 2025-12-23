David Zini, the head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), accepted the request of his deputy, S., to end his role in the near future, following 30 years of service in the organization, as reported this evening (Tuesday) by the Shin Bet.

In the organization's statement, it was mentioned: "Upon the appointment of the head of the service, the two agreed that S. would continue to serve as his deputy until the service stabilizes, and S. deems it appropriate. The head of the Shin Bet expressed his great appreciation for S.'s significant service in various roles in the field and at headquarters, as well as his willingness to serve as his deputy."

Security sources indicated that the reason for S.'s resignation stems from significant disagreements between him and the head of the Shin Bet.

S., 53, married with three children, began his service in 1995 as an intelligence coordinator in the Arab sector in the Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria area. He held a series of field, management, and command roles, including as the Jerusalem District coordinator and overseeing the training of field coordinators for the Shin Bet. He also served for a period as the acting head of the service until Zini took office.