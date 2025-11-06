A criminal investigation has been opened into three former Shin Bet directors, Nadav Argaman, Ami Ayalon, and Carmi Gillon, after they submitted a petition to the Supreme Court against the appointment of David Zini as Shin Bet Director," i24NEWS reported on Thursday.

The petition, which was signed by 180 former Shin Bet employees, included a classified document titled "The Agency's Challenges." According to the petitioners, the secret document describes the Shin Bet's main security challenges.

The petitioners refused to disclose the identities of the Shin Bet employees who signed the petition, claiming their identities were confidential by law. In addition, they refused to hand the classified document over to Zini, claiming that they do not see him as the legitimate director until the Supreme Court rules on the matter.

They continued to refuse to relinquish the document even after Zini officially took office, and the Supreme Court did not issue an interim measure preventing his appointment.

Law enforcement authorities warned the ex-directors that if the document is indeed found to be classified, as they themselves claimed, they will be questioned under caution.

In light of the developments, Shin Bet Director Zini requested that the Supreme Court order the document to be turned over to him.