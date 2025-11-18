The deputy president of the Supreme Court, Judge Noam Sohlberg, attacked today (Tuesday) the petition filed by the Movement for Quality Government against David Zini's appointment as head of the ISA.

During the hearing, Sohlberg raised doubts about the evidentiary basis of the petition and said, "This is a press compilation - 20-30 press items. To call someone 'a liar' you need more than a newspaper clipping. It's not convincing."

His remarks were made in response to the claim by the movement's chairman, Adv. Eliad Shraga, who asserted, "The head of the ISA lies brazenly."

Sohlberg asked in response, "On what basis do you say that?", and added, "The entire petition is press clippings. There is a great difficulty here." Shraga replied, "All right, you may not be convinced. A general lies to the Chief of Staff."

The hearing escalated when MK Tali Gottlieb (Likud) burst into Shraga's remarks, who had called to discuss "the merits and qualities of the nominee."

Following the incident, Gottlieb was removed from the chamber. The president of the Supreme Court, Justice Yitzhak Amit, criticized her conduct and said, "Again, a gross overstep by the legislative branch in the court."