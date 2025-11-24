Brigadier General G., who served as head of the Operations Division in Military Intelligence on October 7 and moved to a Mossad position last year, will also conclude his role in the intelligence agency. The decision was made by Mossad Director David Barnea.

The Mossad confirmed the decision, stating: “As decided yesterday, the former head of the Operations Division, Brig.-Gen. G., will retire from the IDF and may continue to serve in the reserves. In coordination between the Chief of Staff and the head of the Mossad, it was agreed that a retirement date will be set, at which Brig.-Gen. G. will properly conclude his position in the Mossad, to which he was seconded several months ago.”

In addition, the head of the Palestinian Arab Arena in the Operations Division of Military Intelligence and the commander of the 8200 Collection Center - both officers with the rank of colonel - will be dismissed from the IDF due to their performance on October 7.