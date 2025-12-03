Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to decide in the coming days who will succeed Mossad Director David Barnea, Kan 11 News reported Tuesday evening.

The decision comes as Barnea nears the end of his five-year term, with his retirement scheduled for June.

According to sources, Netanyahu is weighing two candidates for the role: his Military Secretary, Major General Roman Gofman, and “A,” a senior Mossad officer who currently commands a unit within the agency. While “A” is considered a key figure within the Mossad, he has not served as deputy director.

In the past, Netanyahu was said to have intervened in the appointments of senior Mossad officials as part of preparations for Barnea’s departure. Sources familiar with the matter indicated that the Prime Minister sought to appoint “A” as deputy director for a limited period, aiming to position him as a contender for the top post following Barnea’s retirement.