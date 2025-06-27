Israel’s deepening intelligence penetration into Iran—primarily via the Mossad and other intelligence agencies—continues to sow panic within the Tehran regime.

According to Iranian and foreign reports, the regime has launched a sweeping "manhunt" targeting civilians suspected of links to espionage services, chiefly the Mossad.

Fars News Agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that over the past 12 days of recent hostilities, more than 700 individuals were arrested across Iran on suspicion of collaborating with foreign intelligence services, including Israel's Mossad, the US CIA, and Britain's MI6.

During the fighting, three detainees suspected of working with Israel were executed. An additional three were executed on Wednesday—just one day after a ceasefire was declared. Iranian state television aired what it claimed were confessions from several detainees, allegedly admitting to spying for Israel.

Beyond official announcements, domestic criticism is mounting. Many Iranian citizens have told Persian-language media, including the BBC, that they received warnings from Iran’s Intelligence Ministry. These individuals were reportedly instructed to disconnect from social media groups linked to Israel after their phone numbers appeared in such groups—being warned that continued involvement could result in prosecution.

Human rights groups and activists in Iran argue that the crackdown is a systematic campaign by the regime to silence dissent under the guise of counter-espionage efforts. They assert that many detainees are innocent and were arrested without substantial evidence, as part of an attempt to crush any spark of civil unrest.