Hamas sources familiar with the matter have told the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that intensive contacts are currently taking place in Cairo and Doha in an effort to reach a ceasefire agreement for Gaza.

According to them, the talks are "very serious," with the United States showing "greater willingness than in the past" to advance the deal.

At this stage, the negotiations are reportedly focused on formulating a basic framework of principles, with detailed discussions on the terms of the agreement expected to follow—likely through indirect talks in one of the regional capitals.

Despite signs of progress, the sources clarified that "it is still too early to speak of a real breakthrough," and estimated that reaching an agreement — even in stages — could take another two to three weeks.

Earlier this week, the Hamas terror organization issued an official statement accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of bearing full responsibility for the failure to reach an agreement so far, claiming they are "placing obstacles and deliberately stalling to buy time in order to serve Netanyahu’s personal interest in remaining in power."

Last month, US envoy Steve Witkoff rejected Hamas' response to the newest ceasefire proposal, slamming it as "totally unacceptable" and stressing that it "only takes us backward."

A senior official familiar with the details of the negotiations revealed that a thorough analysis of Hamas' response shows that the terror group's proposal is far from aligning with Israel’s offer.

Among Hamas’ demands: a ceasefire lasting up to seven years, a full IDF withdrawal from all areas captured since March, cancellation of the new humanitarian aid distribution model led by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, and a return to the previous distribution system. “This isn’t a response — it’s a slammed door,” the official stated.