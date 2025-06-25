The Hamas terror organization issued an official statement accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of bearing full responsibility for the failure to reach an agreement so far, claiming they are "placing obstacles and deliberately stalling to buy time in order to serve Netanyahu’s personal interest in remaining in power."

In the statement, Hamas emphasized that it continues to respond positively to the efforts of mediators and to any serious proposal that would lead to a comprehensive agreement, including a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, the entry of urgent humanitarian aid, the beginning of Gaza’s reconstruction, and a prisoner exchange deal.