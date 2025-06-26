Following the heavy blow Iran suffered during Operation Rising Lion, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued a public statement Thursday for the first time, boasting and claiming that his country had defeated Israel.

In the statement, delivered after more than a week of absence from the public eye, Khamenei said: “I find it appropriate to congratulate the great Iranian nation, first and foremost, on the victory over the fake Zionist regime.”

“With all the noise, with all the claims, the Zionist regime was nearly crushed under the blows of the Islamic Republic,” the Supreme Leader asserted.

He further stated that the US only entered the conflict because it feared Israel would be destroyed, alleging, “The American regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely annihilated. Here too, Iran was victorious and in return delivered a harsh slap to America.”

“The American regime gained nothing from this war,” he claimed.