Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published a series of threatening posts in English on social media on Monday, coinciding with the second round of renewed negotiations between Iran and the US.

In his first post, Khamenei addressed statements by the US President regarding American military strength. "The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world. The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again," he wrote.

In a second post, Khamenei referred to reports of American naval deployments in the region, and threatened: "The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea."

"The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn’t been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say, ‘You, too, will not be able to do this,’" Khamenei wrote in another post.

In a fourth post, the Supreme Leader criticized what he described as American interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

"A sign of the decline of the corrupt, oppressive US empire is its irrationality, such as interfering in our country’s internal affairs. They say, ‘Limit your missiles to this range.’ What’s that to do with you?! Without deterrent weaponry, a country will be crushed by the enemy," he stated.