The December 2025 index of the Israeli society, published by the Jewish People Policy Institute examined public attitudes regarding the appointment of members of the commission of inquiry into the war.

Among the various options presented, two received the broadest support: a joint appointment by Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit together with Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg (27%), and a model of equal political division - half appointed by the coalition and half by the opposition (28%).

Only one-fifth of the public (21%) supports the option of the commission being appointed solely by the President of the Supreme Court. Even smaller minorities expressed support for government-based appointment mechanisms: 7% favor appointment by the government, and just 8% support appointment by the Knesset.

A sectoral breakdown shows that among Jews there is a clear preference for the balanced coalition-opposition model (34%), while among the Arab public, one-third of respondents (32%) prefer appointment solely by the President of the Supreme Court, and only one-fifth supported a joint appointment by two justices.

The data reveal sharp ideological divides. On the left and center-left, there was near-unanimous support (over 90%) for appointments originating from the Supreme Court, whether by Amit alone or together with Sohlberg. The Center also showed a clear preference for judicial appointment (75%), though with some openness to political balance.

In the center-right and right, by contrast, the strongest support was for a joint appointment model by the coalition and opposition - 37% and 55%, respectively.

The right-wing group, the largest according to the index, was also the only one to show significant support for having elected officials alone appoint the commission without judicial involvement: 12% support appointment by the government, and 15% favor appointment through the Knesset.