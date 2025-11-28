A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 News and published on Thursday evening indicates that if elections were held today, Likud would receive 27 seats, and Naftali Bennett’s party would secure 22.

The Democrats would win 11 seats, Yisrael Beytenu 10, Otzma Yehudit 9, Shas 9, Yesh Atid 8, and United Torah Judaism 7. The Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, would also secure 7 seats, Hadash-Ta’al 5, and Ra’am 5. The Blue and White party and the Religious Zionist Party fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Overall, the opposition drops to 58 seats, the coalition reaches 52, and the Arab parties hold 10. This suggests that centrist and left-wing parties cannot form a government without relying on the votes of the Arab parties.

On the question of suitability for prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Yair Lapid: 42% believe Netanyahu is suitable, compared to 24% who favor Lapid. Netanyahu also beats Naftali Bennett, though by a narrower margin - 40% see Netanyahu as more suitable, while 36% prefer Bennett.

Against Gadi Eisenkot, 41% say Netanyahu is more suitable for the premiership, while 24% prefer Eisenkot.