A new poll by Lazar Research showed no change in the electoral map, indicating that the coalition parties' support has remained stable since last week, with slight changes to the opposition bloc's internal composition.

According to the poll, which was published Friday in Maariv, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 25 Knesset seats, followed by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party with 21 Knesset seats.

Three parties would win 10 seats each: The Democrats, former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot's party, and Yisrael Beytenu.

Another three parties would win nine seats each: Yesh Atid, Otzma Yehudit, and Sephardic-haredi Shas.

Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would win seven seats, and the Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List) would win five seats each.

Blue and White, Religious Zionism, the Arab Balad party, and the Reservists party are not expected to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the center-left anti-Netanyahu bloc would win 60 Knesset seats, while the current coalition parties would win 10 Knesset seats. The Arab parties, which do not traditionally join any coalition, would hold the remaining ten seats.