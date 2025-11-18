A police chase in the Dimona area ended last night in a fatal crash in which a 44-year-old suspect was killed, and five other suspects were injured to various degrees. They were taken to Soroka Hospital and were later questioned.

Six residents of the Bedouin community aged 17 to 57 were in the vehicle, which was found to be stolen and to be carrying a forged license plate.

According to initial investigation details, the suspects arrived during the night at a gas station in Dimona intending to steal the station's safe, shortly after they had committed another robbery at a gas station on Route 90 in the Arava region.

Following the report, a police patrol was dispatched to the scene, and when officers arrived the suspects fled in the vehicle. After a pursuit of several hundred meters, the vehicle hit an power pole and overturned, apparently after the driver lost control.