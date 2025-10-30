An account on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) associated with the Israeli Mossad published a rare and direct message in Persian on Thursday evening, addressing Iran’s leadership and tagging the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei.

The post claimed that senior figures in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, specifically Amir Ali Hajizadeh and Mohammad Pakpour, are concealing information from Khamenei and making independent decisions.

“Our agents on the ground report that Mr. Hajizadeh and Mr. Pakpour are not updating the so-called ‘Leader’ on the details of what is happening, and they are making decisions independently. They understand there is no point in holding conversations with him and have therefore established an alternative leadership,” the message read.

The post continued, “To the ‘Leader’ they say that everything is excellent - that the air defense is active, the launchers are ready, and the country is fully equipped with all capabilities. Meanwhile, Iran’s airspace is wide open and defenseless.”

The tweet ended with a cutting remark: “For the attention of the honorable ‘sleepy gentleman.’”