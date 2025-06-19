Several tweets by Israelis on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the missile attack on Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva were shared on Iranian and Arab channels, gaining millions of views.

Iranian sources presented the tweets as apparent internal Israeli support or as justification for the hospital attack.

One prominent tweet was by Dr. Yoav Grovitz, a clinical psychologist, who wrote: "People here did not stop justifying the shelling of hospitals in Gaza, but the second a missile is fired at a hospital here, suddenly everyone is against the violation of the laws of war. We’re like the player who never stops playing dirty, but the second someone touches him, he throws himself to the ground and screams 'foul.' Come on, seriously—IDF soldiers executed medical workers and aid in ambulances and buried them in mass graves, and then lied about it."

This tweet surpassed one million views. The tweet, which attempts to create a false comparison between the IDF’s operations against terror infrastructure in Gaza and a targeted attack on a civilian hospital in Israel, was spread by Iranian propaganda channels.

Another tweet, also widely circulated, was written by a former Israeli journalist, who said: "Initially, at Soroka Hospital, weapons and ammunition were found that were allegedly used by fighters involved in the massacre."

These remarks received extensive coverage in the Iranian media, despite lacking any official confirmation. While soldiers were present at the hospital for treatment or visits, the site was not an operational or military base.