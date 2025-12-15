The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) will hold a special conference on Tuesday in Qatar to formulate a list of countries that will make up the International Stabilization Force (ISF), which will operate in the Gaza Strip as part of the second stage of President Donald Trump's peace plan. Representatives of 40 nations, mostly military officials, will participate in the meeting.

Kan News reported that the conference will be attended by countries that have already expressed willingness to send troops to Gaza and those that are still on the fence. Among the expected participants: Indonesia, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, as well as several European nations.

The meeting will also discuss defining the ISF's mission and whether the forces will operate in Hamas-controlled territories to disarm the terror organization or only in areas controlled by Israel.

It was further reported that while Israel has veto power over the ISF's makeup, and despite Israel's objection to Turkey and Qatar entering Gaza, Israel will not participate in Tuesday's meeting. The Americans plan to bring Major General Yaki Dolf on via Zoom, in his capacity as the Israeli representative at the US command, to present the Israeli position.