Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cease defending his aides who were involved in the Qatargate scandal.

"Netanyahu claims that he didn't know about the treason in his office. Now he knows, and now, all of Israel knows," Bennett stated.

He noted that "the materials that were revealed clearly show that not only did Netanyahu's people receive a salary from Qatar to whitewash Qatar-Hamas, they also exploited their special position in the office to damage Egypt's reputation, or as the traitors called it: 'We need to step on Egypt's head.' All this was done to serve the enemy, Qatar-Hamas, at wartime."

The former Prime Minister continued and claimed: "When I used the words 'the worst treason in Israel's history,' I didn't do so lightly. The term treason means a deliberate action against the State of Israel's security or diplomatic interests. Article 121 of the penal code states clearly that one who intentionally sabotages Israel's relations with another country is punishable by life imprisonment. That is exactly what Netanyahu's people did when they maliciously sabotaged our relations with Egypt."

"Now that all of Israel knows these facts, Netanyahu is obligated to stop funding the defense for his aides who committed treason; he needs to disavow them and give answers to the citizens of Israel. The soldiers of the IDF and the entire people of Israel must know that Israel's holy-of-hoilies, the Prime Minister's Office, is clean of enemy states' interests.