U.S. podcaster Tucker Carlson announced that he plans to buy a home in the Qatari capital of Doha during an interview with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani yesterday (Sunday).

Carlson stated that the purchase is being made in response to accusations that he has been paid off by the Qatari government for his recent praise of Qatar, defense of Sharia law and Islamist terrorist organizations, and hatred for the State of Israel.

“I’ve never taken anything from your country and don’t plan to,” Carlson said. “I’m an American and a free man, and I’ll be wherever I want to be.”

“I am, however, tomorrow buying a place in Qatar. I like the city, I think it’s beautiful, but also to make a statement that I’m an American and a free man and I’ll be wherever I want to be. I have not taken any money from Qatar, but I have now given money to Qatar,” he added.

Carlson has come under scrutiny for his increasingly radical positions and his elevating of fringe and racist extremists. In 2024, he hosted Holocaust revisionist Darryl Cooper, whom he praised as the "most honest popular historian in America" in the same interview in which Cooper claimed that Winston Churchill bore greater responsibility for World War Two than Adolf Hitler and dismissed the Holocaust as the result of the Nazis being unprepared for the number of prisoners they took in Eastern Europe.

More recently, Carlson held a softball interview with Nick Fuentes, who has attacked Jews, African Americans, and women, and expressed admiration for Hitler.

While he has become increasingly critical of Americans who express support for Israel, Carlson has defended Qatar despite its appalling human rights record and the Hamas terrorist organization, going as far as to question its self-proclaimed Jihadist status.