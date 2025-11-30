מעצר המחבלים, זיהוי מחבלים שיצאו והשמדות פירים דובר צה"ל

Over the past 40 days, IDF troops, led by the Nahal and Golani Brigades, Yahalom soldiers, and under the command of the Gaza Division, have been working in a concerted effort to destroy the tunnel system in the eastern Rafah area.

According to an IDF statement, over the past week alone, over 40 terrorists have been eliminated in the area of the underground network, and the escape routes for terrorists attempting to leave the tunnels have been blocked.

In addition, dozens of tunnel shafts and underground terrorist infrastructure sites have been destroyed. Footage published by the military shows the arrest of terrorists who exited the tunnels, among other things.