תיעוד מפעילות כוחות חטיבה 769 במרחב כפר חולא צילום: דובר צה"ל

During an operation carried out by the 601st Battalion under the command of the 769th Brigade, an underground tunnel route previously used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization was dismantled. The route had been located and neutralized earlier in the war by IDF troops.

In addition, troops from the 300th Brigade dismantled a weapons-storage facility used by Hezbollah.

תיעוד: השמדת מחסן אמצעי לחימה של חיזבאללה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The underground tunnel route and weapons compound that were dismantled were previously part of Hezbollah’s entrenched infrastructure in southern Lebanon. During the war, IDF troops found inside the tunnel route several weapons, including mortar rounds intended for firing toward Israel.

The IDF noted that while this was old and inactive infrastructure, its dismantling was carried out to prevent any possibility of future exploitation.

The IDF pledged that it "will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel, to thwart Hezbollah’s attempts to further strengthen and reconstruct its capabilities, and remains committed to the understandings reached between Israel and Lebanon."