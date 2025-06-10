תיעוד: חטיבה 188 פועלת בח'רבת אחזעה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The 188th Brigade recently concluded a mission to bolster security around western Negev communities by expanding the protective zone.

The operation targeted the Kerem Shalom area, a key Hamas stronghold, to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure. This region was a launch point for Hamas forces during the October 7th massacre.

Through coordinated engineering efforts and Air Force strikes, dozens of terrorists were killed, and over 1,200 above- and below-ground terror facilities were destroyed, significantly reducing threats to nearby border communities.

During the mission, the 188th Brigade, alongside the Yahalom special engineering unit, uncovered and demolished a 500-meter underground tunnel, situated roughly 25 meters below the surface.