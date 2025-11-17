אימון כוחות אוגדה 80 בגבול המערבי דובר צה"ל

Troops from the 80th Division have been operating continuously and in a targeted manner in recent weeks to thwart smuggling attempts using UAVs. Attempts to smuggle weapons, drugs, and various criminal items into Israeli territory have increased significantly in recent months.

During the past month, thanks to the activity of troops from the 80th Division together with the Israeli Air Force’s aerial control center, the troops thwarted approximately 130 UAV smuggling attempts. Around 85 weapons items were confiscated, including 2 machine guns, 16 long-barreled weapons, and 66 pistols.

The numerous successes in thwarting smuggling attempts were made possible thanks to extensive preparations, intelligence-gathering efforts, and the use of advanced electronic warfare systems to disrupt, block, and detect the UAVs.

Additionally, in the coming weeks, a designated operations center will be opened to improve and coordinate the synchronization of information between intelligence and the troops operating in the field.